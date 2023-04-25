Sam Hilliard Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Marlins - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Sam Hilliard (coming off going 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI) and the Atlanta Braves play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Bryan Hoeing. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he mashed two homers in his previous game (going 2-for-4) against the Marlins.
Sam Hilliard Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Sam Hilliard At The Plate
- Hilliard is batting .333 with four doubles, three home runs and six walks.
- In 10 of 17 games this season (58.8%) Hilliard has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (29.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 17 games played this year, and in 5.9% of his plate appearances.
- Hilliard has driven in a run in three games this season (17.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in eight of 17 games (47.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Sam Hilliard Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|6
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Marlins' 4.43 team ERA ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (27 total, 1.2 per game).
- Hoeing will make his first start of the season for the Marlins.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 26-year-old right-hander.
