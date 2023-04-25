The Atlanta Braves and Sean Murphy, who went 3-for-5 with a home run and an RBI last time out, take on Bryan Hoeing and the Miami Marlins at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.

He strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Marlins.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing
  • TV Channel: BSSO
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Sean Murphy At The Plate

  • Murphy leads Atlanta in total hits (18) this season while batting .277 with 13 extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 60th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.
  • Murphy has reached base via a hit in nine games this year (of 19 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in six games this season (31.6%), homering in 7.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Murphy has had at least one RBI in 47.4% of his games this season (nine of 19), with more than one RBI three times (15.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored at least once nine times this season (47.4%), including four games with multiple runs (21.1%).

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 9
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%)
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (33.3%)
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (44.4%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Marlins have a 4.43 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (27 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Hoeing starts for the first time this season for the Marlins.
  • The 26-year-old righty makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
