Victor Robles Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Mets - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals, including Victor Robles (.265 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 106 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Jose Butto and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Victor Robles Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Jose Butto
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Victor Robles At The Plate
- Robles leads Washington with an OBP of .371 this season while batting .290 with six walks and eight runs scored.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 48th in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage, and 123rd in slugging.
- In 55.0% of his games this season (11 of 20), Robles has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (30.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 20 games played this season, he has not homered.
- Robles has had an RBI in five games this year.
- He has scored in five of 20 games (25.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Victor Robles Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|10
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (60.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (40.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (30.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (40.0%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Mets have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.16).
- The Mets surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (33 total, 1.4 per game).
- Butto will take the mound to start for the Mets, his first of the season.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 25-year-old righty.
