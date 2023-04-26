The Cleveland Cavaliers are 5.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Wednesday, starting at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSOH, and MSG. The Knicks lead the series 3-1. The matchup has a point total of 202.5.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: NBA TV, BSOH, and MSG

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cavaliers -5.5 202.5

Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats

In 66 of 82 games this season, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to score more than 202.5 points.

Cleveland has an average point total of 219.1 in its outings this year, 16.6 more points than this game's over/under.

The Cavaliers have a 44-38-0 record against the spread this season.

Cleveland has been the favorite in 64 games this season and won 47 (73.4%) of those contests.

Cleveland has a record of 27-3, a 90% win rate, when it's favored by -225 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cavaliers have a 69.2% chance to win.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 202.5 % of Games Over 202.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cavaliers 66 80.5% 112.3 228.3 106.9 220 220 Knicks 74 90.2% 116 228.3 113.1 220 224.8

Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends

The Cavaliers have gone 4-6 over their last 10 games, with a 3-7 record against the spread in that span.

The Cavaliers have gone over the total twice in their past 10 games.

Cleveland has a better record against the spread when playing at home (25-16-0) than it does in away games (19-22-0).

The 112.3 points per game the Cavaliers average are just 0.8 fewer points than the Knicks give up (113.1).

When Cleveland puts up more than 113.1 points, it is 28-17 against the spread and 33-12 overall.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Betting Splits

Cavaliers and Knicks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cavaliers 44-38 20-10 40-42 Knicks 46-36 4-5 44-38

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Point Insights

Cavaliers Knicks 112.3 Points Scored (PG) 116 25 NBA Rank (PPG) 11 28-17 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 37-25 33-12 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 39-23 106.9 Points Allowed (PG) 113.1 1 NBA Rank (PAPG) 12 39-23 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 32-10 48-14 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 34-8

