Top Player Prop Bets for Cavaliers vs. Knicks NBA Playoffs Game 5 on April 26, 2023
Player prop betting options for Donovan Mitchell, Julius Randle and others are available in the Cleveland Cavaliers-New York Knicks matchup at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Wednesday (starting at 7:00 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSOH, and MSG
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers
Donovan Mitchell Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|29.5 (-115)
|4.5 (-161)
|5.5 (+115)
|3.5 (-115)
- Wednesday's over/under for Mitchell is 29.5 points. That's 1.2 more than his season average of 28.3.
- Mitchell has averaged 4.3 rebounds per game, 0.2 fewer than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (4.5).
- Mitchell has averaged 4.4 assists per game this season, 1.1 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (5.5).
- Mitchell has made 3.6 three pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Evan Mobley Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|13.5 (-115)
|9.5 (-120)
|2.5 (+110)
|0.5 (+240)
- Evan Mobley's 16.2 points per game are 2.7 higher than Wednesday's prop total.
- He averages 0.5 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 9.5.
- Mobley averages 2.8 assists, 0.3 more than Wednesday's prop bet (2.5).
- He 0.3 made three-pointers average is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.
Darius Garland Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|21.5 (-105)
|2.5 (+105)
|6.5 (-154)
|2.5 (+110)
- The 21.5-point over/under set for Darius Garland on Wednesday is 0.1 lower than his season scoring average of 21.6.
- Garland has collected 2.7 boards per game, 0.2 more than his over/under for Wednesday's game.
- Garland averages 7.8 assists, 1.3 more than his over/under for Wednesday.
- Garland has hit 2.4 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
NBA Props Today: New York Knicks
Julius Randle Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|21.5 (-125)
|7.5 (-133)
|2.5 (-143)
|2.5 (-143)
- The 21.5-point over/under set for Randle on Wednesday is 3.6 lower than his scoring average of 25.1.
- Randle's rebounding average of 10 is lower than his over/under on Wednesday (7.5).
- Randle's assist average -- 4.1 -- is higher than Wednesday's assist over/under (2.5).
- Randle averages 2.8 made three-pointers, 0.3 more than his over/under on Wednesday.
Put your picks to the test and bet on Cavaliers vs. Knicks player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Jalen Brunson Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|23.5 (-120)
|3.5 (+110)
|5.5 (-139)
|1.5 (-161)
- The 23.5-point total set for Jalen Brunson on Wednesday is 0.5 fewer points than his per-game scoring average.
- Brunson has pulled down 3.5 rebounds per game, the same as his prop bet for Wednesday.
- Brunson has averaged 6.2 assists per game, 0.7 more than Wednesday's assist over/under (5.5).
- Brunson has knocked down two three pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.