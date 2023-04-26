The Washington Nationals and Dominic Smith, who went 1-for-4 last time out, battle Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

Kodai Senga TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dominic Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith is hitting .234 with 10 walks.

In 65.0% of his 20 games this season, Smith has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

In 20 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

In three games this year, Smith has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least once six times this year (30.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 10 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (80.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (30.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings