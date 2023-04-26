On Wednesday, Lane Thomas (.214 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 97 points below season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Lane Thomas At The Plate

  • Thomas is hitting .265 with four doubles and five walks.
  • Thomas has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 21 games this year, with multiple hits in 28.6% of them.
  • In 21 games played this season, he has not homered.
  • In five games this year (23.8%), Thomas has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In eight of 21 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 10
7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (70.0%)
5 (45.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The Mets pitching staff ranks 18th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mets have a 4.20 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combine to give up 34 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
  • Senga (3-0 with a 4.29 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his fifth of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Friday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 30-year-old has put together a 4.29 ERA and 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .225 to opposing hitters.
