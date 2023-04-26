Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Pete Alonso, Keibert Ruiz and others in the New York Mets-Washington Nationals matchup at Citi Field on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Mets Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Keibert Ruiz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Ruiz Stats

Ruiz has four doubles, two home runs, six walks and nine RBI (22 total hits).

He's slashing .301/.363/.438 on the year.

Ruiz will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .400 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Ruiz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Mets Apr. 25 3-for-4 1 1 1 6 at Twins Apr. 23 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 at Twins Apr. 21 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 vs. Orioles Apr. 19 3-for-4 0 0 0 3 vs. Orioles Apr. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Candelario Stats

Jeimer Candelario has 22 hits with four doubles, three home runs, five walks and 11 RBI.

He has a slash line of .247/.296/.393 so far this season.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Mets Apr. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Twins Apr. 23 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 at Twins Apr. 22 2-for-5 1 0 2 3 at Twins Apr. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Apr. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Alonso Stats

Alonso has a double, 10 home runs, 11 walks and 23 RBI (24 total hits).

He's slashing .255/.333/.585 on the season.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Nationals Apr. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Giants Apr. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Giants Apr. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Giants Apr. 21 2-for-5 1 1 4 5 at Giants Apr. 20 2-for-4 2 1 4 5

Brandon Nimmo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Nimmo Stats

Brandon Nimmo has six doubles, two home runs, 16 walks and 13 RBI (29 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.

He has a .349/.456/.494 slash line on the year.

Nimmo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Apr. 25 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Giants Apr. 23 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Giants Apr. 22 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Giants Apr. 21 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Giants Apr. 20 3-for-5 0 0 1 4 0

