The Washington Nationals, including Jeimer Candelario and his .488 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Joey Lucchesi and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-5 in his previous game against the Mets.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi

Joey Lucchesi TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario is batting .245 with four doubles, four home runs and five walks.

Candelario has had a hit in 15 of 23 games this season (65.2%), including multiple hits six times (26.1%).

In 17.4% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

Candelario has had at least one RBI in 34.8% of his games this year (eight of 23), with two or more RBI four times (17.4%).

In 10 games this year (43.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 12 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

