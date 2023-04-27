The Washington Nationals, including Joey Meneses and his .422 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Joey Lucchesi and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  • Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi
  • TV Channel: SNY
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Joey Meneses At The Plate

  • Meneses has an OPS of .665, fueled by an OBP of .303 and a team-best slugging percentage of .362 this season.
  • Meneses has picked up a hit in 15 of 22 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 22 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
  • Meneses has driven in a run in seven games this year (31.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in six of 22 games so far this season.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 11
7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (36.4%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
  • The Mets have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.19).
  • Mets pitchers combine to allow 35 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
  • Lucchesi (1-0) makes the start for the Mets, his second of the season.
  • His most recent time out came on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when the lefty went seven scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
