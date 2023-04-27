On Thursday, Luis Garcia (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Washington Nationals play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Lucchesi. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi
  • TV Channel: SNY
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Luis Garcia At The Plate

  • Garcia has two doubles, two home runs and five walks while hitting .209.
  • Garcia has gotten a hit in 10 of 18 games this year (55.6%), with multiple hits on four occasions (22.2%).
  • He has homered in two of 18 games played this year, and in 2.7% of his plate appearances.
  • In seven games this season (38.9%), Garcia has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in five of 18 games (27.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 8
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Mets have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.19).
  • The Mets give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (35 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Mets are sending Lucchesi (1-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
