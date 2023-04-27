Nationals vs. Mets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Brandon Nimmo and the New York Mets will play Jeimer Candelario and the Washington Nationals at Citi Field in the final of a three-game series, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.
The favored Mets have -225 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +180. An 8-run over/under is set for the game.
Nationals vs. Mets Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: SNY
- Location: Queens, New York
- Venue: Citi Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Mets
|-225
|+180
|8
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Nationals Recent Betting Performance
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 5-5.
- In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Nationals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.
- The Nationals have covered the runline in the two of their previous 10 games that had a set spread. Washington games have gone under the set point total three consecutive times, and the average total during this stretch was 8.2 runs.
Nationals Betting Records & Stats
- The Nationals have won in nine, or 39.1%, of the 23 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Washington has a record of 3-5 when it's set as an underdog of +180 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 35.7% chance of walking away with the win.
- Games involving Washington have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in nine of 23 chances this season.
- In five games with a line this season, the Nationals have a mark of 3-2-0 against the spread.
Nationals Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|2-9
|7-5
|3-8
|6-5
|6-9
|3-4
