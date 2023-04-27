When the New York Mets (14-11) and Washington Nationals (9-14) match up at Citi Field on Thursday, April 27, Joey Lucchesi will get the nod for the Mets, while the Nationals will send Trevor Williams to the mound. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET.

The favored Mets have -250 moneyline odds against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +195. An 8.5-run over/under has been set for the game.

Nationals vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Probable Pitchers: Lucchesi - NYM (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Williams - WSH (1-1, 3.38 ERA)

Nationals vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Mets have been favorites in 18 games this season and won 11 (61.1%) of those contests.

The Mets have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -250 or shorter.

New York has a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Mets were the moneyline favorite in six of their last 10 games, and went 3-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), New York combined with its opponents to go over the run total three times.

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 23 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (39.1%) in those games.

The Nationals have a win-loss record of 2-4 when favored by +195 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Nationals had a record of 5-5.

When it comes to hitting the over, Washington and its opponents are 3-7-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Nationals vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jeimer Candelario 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+210) Joey Meneses 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+210) Luis Garcia 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+240) Stone Garrett 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+210) Victor Robles 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+290)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th

