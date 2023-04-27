Player prop bet options for Pete Alonso, Jeimer Candelario and others are listed when the New York Mets host the Washington Nationals at Citi Field on Thursday (first pitch at 7:10 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Nationals vs. Mets Game Info

When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: SNY

SNY Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Candelario Stats

Candelario has 23 hits with four doubles, four home runs, five walks and 12 RBI.

He has a .245/.291/.415 slash line so far this year.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Mets Apr. 26 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 at Mets Apr. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Twins Apr. 23 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 at Twins Apr. 22 2-for-5 1 0 2 3 at Twins Apr. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Keibert Ruiz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Ruiz Stats

Keibert Ruiz has 23 hits with four doubles, two home runs and seven walks. He has driven in nine runs.

He has a .299/.365/.429 slash line so far this season.

Ruiz takes a five-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .450 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Ruiz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Mets Apr. 26 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 at Mets Apr. 25 3-for-4 1 1 1 6 at Twins Apr. 23 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 at Twins Apr. 21 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 vs. Orioles Apr. 19 3-for-4 0 0 0 3

Bet on player props for Jeimer Candelario, Keibert Ruiz or other Nationals players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Alonso Stats

Alonso has 24 hits with a double, 10 home runs, 11 walks and 23 RBI.

He's slashed .245/.321/.561 so far this year.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Nationals Apr. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Apr. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Giants Apr. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Giants Apr. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Giants Apr. 21 2-for-5 1 1 4 5

Brandon Nimmo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Nimmo Stats

Brandon Nimmo has six doubles, two home runs, 17 walks and 13 RBI (29 total hits). He has stolen three bases.

He's slashed .337/.449/.477 so far this year.

Nimmo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Apr. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Apr. 25 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Giants Apr. 23 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Giants Apr. 22 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Giants Apr. 21 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Bet on player props for Pete Alonso, Brandon Nimmo or other Mets players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.