Victor Robles Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Mets - April 27
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Victor Robles -- with an on-base percentage of .270 in his past 10 games, 110 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the New York Mets, with Joey Lucchesi on the hill, on April 27 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Mets.
Victor Robles Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Victor Robles At The Plate
- Robles leads Washington in OBP (.380) this season, fueled by 19 hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 49th, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is 134th in the league in slugging.
- Robles has picked up a hit in 54.5% of his 22 games this year, with at least two hits in 27.3% of them.
- He has not hit a home run in his 22 games this year.
- Robles has driven in a run in five games this year (22.7%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- In seven games this year (31.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Victor Robles Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|12
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (58.3%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (33.3%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (41.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (33.3%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 16th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.19).
- Mets pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (35 total, 1.4 per game).
- Lucchesi (1-0) pitches for the Mets to make his second start this season.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when the lefty tossed seven scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
