On Friday, C.J. Abrams (coming off going 1-for-4 with a home run and four RBI) and the Washington Nationals play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Rich Hill. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He racked up four RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) in his most recent game against the Mets.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

  • Abrams is batting .222 with three doubles, two triples, two home runs and six walks.
  • Abrams has picked up a hit in 13 of 23 games this year, with multiple hits four times.
  • He has hit a home run in two of 23 games played this season, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
  • In 21.7% of his games this season, Abrams has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (17.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in eight games this year (34.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 13
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (69.2%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Pirates have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.60).
  • Pirates pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (22 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Hill (2-2 with a 4.85 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his sixth of the season.
  • The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
  • The 43-year-old ranks 64th in ERA (4.85), 71st in WHIP (1.423), and 59th in K/9 (7.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
