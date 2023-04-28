Eddie Rosario -- with a slugging percentage of .469 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the New York Mets, with David Peterson on the mound, on April 28 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Marlins.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  • Mets Starter: David Peterson
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

  • Rosario has three doubles, a triple, three home runs and four walks while hitting .222.
  • Rosario enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .316 with two homers.
  • In 50.0% of his games this year (11 of 22), Rosario has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (22.7%) he recorded more than one.
  • In 13.6% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Rosario has driven in a run in four games this year (18.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In eight games this year (36.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 8
8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Mets have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.30).
  • Mets pitchers combine to allow the third-most home runs in baseball (37 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Mets are sending Peterson (1-3) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 7.36 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 25 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals while giving up hits.
  • The 27-year-old has a 7.36 ERA and 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .311 to his opponents.
