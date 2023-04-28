The Washington Nationals, including Keibert Ruiz and his .475 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Keibert Ruiz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

  • Ruiz leads Washington with 24 hits, batting .296 this season with six extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 32nd, his on-base percentage ranks 55th, and he is 88th in the league in slugging.
  • Ruiz is batting .350 with one homer during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
  • Ruiz has picked up a hit in 14 of 21 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.
  • In 21 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • Ruiz has driven in a run in eight games this season (38.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in five games this year (23.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 11
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (45.5%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Pirates have a 3.60 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (22 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Hill gets the start for the Pirates, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.85 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
  • This season, the 43-year-old ranks 64th in ERA (4.85), 71st in WHIP (1.423), and 59th in K/9 (7.6) among pitchers who qualify.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.