Lane Thomas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Pirates - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will hand the ball to Rich Hill) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Mets.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas has four doubles and seven walks while hitting .270.
- In 16 of 23 games this year (69.6%) Thomas has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (26.1%).
- In 23 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- In six games this season (26.1%), Thomas has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In nine games this year (39.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|12
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (75.0%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (8.3%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (25.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Pirates have a 3.60 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (22 total, 0.8 per game).
- Hill (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 4.85 ERA in 26 2/3 innings pitched, with 22 strikeouts.
- The lefty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- The 43-year-old's 4.85 ERA ranks 64th, 1.423 WHIP ranks 71st, and 7.6 K/9 ranks 59th among qualifying pitchers this season.
