The Washington Nationals and Michael Chavis, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, take on Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Mets.

Michael Chavis Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Michael Chavis At The Plate

  • Chavis has two walks while batting .222.
  • In four of eight games this season, Chavis got a hit, but only one each time.
  • In eight games played this season, he has not gone deep.
  • Chavis has driven in a run in one game this season.
  • He has scored in one of eight games.

Michael Chavis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 5
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Pirates have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.60).
  • Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 22 home runs (0.8 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
  • Hill gets the start for the Pirates, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.85 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the lefty went five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 43-year-old ranks 64th in ERA (4.85), 71st in WHIP (1.423), and 59th in K/9 (7.6).
