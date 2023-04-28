Friday's contest between the Pittsburgh Pirates (18-8) and Washington Nationals (9-15) squaring off at Nationals Park has a projected final score of 6-5 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Pirates, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:05 PM ET on April 28.

The Pirates will call on Rich Hill (2-2) versus the Nationals and Chad Kuhl (0-1).

Nationals vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

  • When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
  • Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
  • How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Nationals vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Pirates 6, Nationals 5.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Pirates

  • Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Nationals Performance Insights

  • In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 5-5.
  • When it comes to the total, Washington and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 games.
  • The Nationals have had a spread listed in two of their past 10 matchups and have covered every time.
  • The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 24 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (37.5%) in those games.
  • Washington has a win-loss record of 8-15 when favored by +115 or worse by bookmakers this year.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.
  • Washington is the fourth-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.9 runs per game (93 total).
  • The Nationals have the 14th-ranked ERA (4.16) in the majors this season.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
April 22 @ Twins W 10-4 Chad Kuhl vs Pablo Lopez
April 23 @ Twins L 3-1 Patrick Corbin vs Bailey Ober
April 25 @ Mets W 5-0 Josiah Gray vs Jose Butto
April 26 @ Mets W 4-1 MacKenzie Gore vs Kodai Senga
April 27 @ Mets L 9-8 Trevor Williams vs Joey Lucchesi
April 28 Pirates - Chad Kuhl vs Rich Hill
April 29 Pirates - Patrick Corbin vs Vince Velásquez
April 30 Pirates - Josiah Gray vs Johan Oviedo
May 1 Cubs - MacKenzie Gore vs Drew Smyly
May 2 Cubs - Trevor Williams vs Hayden Wesneski
May 3 Cubs - Chad Kuhl vs Marcus Stroman

