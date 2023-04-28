Nationals vs. Pirates: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the Washington Nationals and Jeimer Candelario at Nationals Park on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
The Pirates are the favorite in this one, at -130, while the underdog Nationals have +105 odds to upset. The matchup's total is set at 9 runs.
Rep your team with officially licensed Nationals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Nationals vs. Pirates Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Pirates
|-130
|+105
|9
|+105
|-130
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Nationals Recent Betting Performance
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 5-5.
- In their previous 10 games with a total, the Nationals and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.
- The Nationals have covered the runline in the two of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.
Nationals Betting Records & Stats
- The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 24 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (37.5%) in those games.
- Washington has a record of 8-15, a 34.8% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +105 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nationals have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.
- Washington and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 10 of its 24 opportunities.
- The Nationals have posted a record of 3-2-0 against the spread this season.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Nationals Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|2-9
|7-6
|3-8
|6-6
|6-9
|3-5
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.