Saturday's contest at Nationals Park has the Pittsburgh Pirates (18-8) matching up with the Washington Nationals (9-15) at 1:05 PM ET (on April 29). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 victory for the Pirates, so it should be a tight matchup.

The probable starters are Rich Hill (2-2) for the Pirates and Patrick Corbin (1-3) for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Nationals vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Pirates 6, Nationals 5.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Nationals Performance Insights

The Nationals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Washington and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Nationals have had a spread listed in two of their past 10 contests and have covered every time.

The Nationals have come away with nine wins in the 24 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Washington has a mark of 7-12 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Washington scores the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (93 total, 3.9 per game).

The Nationals have pitched to a 4.16 ERA this season, which ranks 14th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nationals Schedule