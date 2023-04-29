When the Pittsburgh Pirates (18-8) and Washington Nationals (9-15) match up at Nationals Park on Saturday, April 29, Rich Hill will get the call for the Pirates, while the Nationals will send Patrick Corbin to the mound. The game will start at 1:05 PM ET.

The favored Pirates have -145 moneyline odds against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +120. The total for the matchup is set at 9 runs.

Nationals vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Hill - PIT (2-2, 4.85 ERA) vs Corbin - WSH (1-3, 5.88 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Nationals vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Nationals and Pirates game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Nationals (+120), for example -- will win. It's that easy! If the Nationals bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $22.00 back.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Jeimer Candelario hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Nationals vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Pirates have been favored in five games this season and picked up the win in all of them.

The Pirates have played in three games as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter and won each time.

Pittsburgh has a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Pirates won all of the four games they played while the moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Pittsburgh and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 24 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (37.5%) in those games.

The Nationals have a mark of 7-12 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 5-5.

Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th

Think the Nationals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Washington and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.