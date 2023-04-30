Alex Call Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Pirates - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Alex Call and his .447 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (76 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Johan Oviedo on April 30 at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.
Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Alex Call At The Plate
- Call leads Washington with an OBP of .371 this season while batting .253 with 15 walks and 12 runs scored.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 87th, his on-base percentage ranks 40th, and he is 137th in the league in slugging.
- Call is batting .421 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
- Call has recorded a hit in 13 of 24 games this year (54.2%), including six multi-hit games (25.0%).
- In 24 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- In 29.2% of his games this season, Call has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (12.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in nine games this season (37.5%), including three multi-run games (12.5%).
Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|13
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (61.5%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (30.8%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (53.8%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (23.1%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Pirates have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.45).
- The Pirates allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (23 total, 0.8 per game).
- Oviedo (2-1) takes the mound for the Pirates in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 3.03 ERA in 29 2/3 innings pitched, with 29 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's 3.03 ERA ranks 30th, 1.213 WHIP ranks 43rd, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 33rd.
