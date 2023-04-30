Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves will hit the field against the New York Mets and projected starter Tylor Megill on Sunday at Citi Field.

Oddsmakers list the Braves as -185 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Mets +150 moneyline odds. The total for the contest has been listed at 7.5 runs.

Braves vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -185 +150 7.5 -110 -110 - - -

Braves Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 5-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Braves and their opponents are 7-3-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Braves' last 10 games.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have been favored on the moneyline 24 total times this season. They've finished 16-8 in those games.

Atlanta has played seven times as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter, and won in each game.

The Braves have a 64.9% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

In the 27 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Atlanta, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 16 times (16-10-1).

The Braves have had a run line set for just one contest this season, and they covered.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 7-7 11-2 5-4 13-5 11-6 7-3

