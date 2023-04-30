The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets will meet on Sunday at Citi Field, at 1:40 PM ET, with Matt Olson and Brandon Nimmo among those expected to step up at the plate.

Braves vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank fourth in MLB play with 41 home runs. They average 1.5 per game.

Atlanta is third in baseball, slugging .448.

The Braves have the 10th-best batting average in the league (.255).

Atlanta scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (138 total, 5.1 per game).

The Braves' .335 on-base percentage is fifth-best in baseball.

The Braves' 9.4 strikeouts per game rank 19th in MLB.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.5 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.

Atlanta's 3.37 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves have the 10th-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.235).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Spencer Strider gets the start for the Braves, his sixth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 1.80 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Monday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed eight scoreless innings while giving up two hits.

Strider is trying to build upon a second-game quality start streak in this outing.

Strider will try to build on a six-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging six frames per outing).

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 4/24/2023 Marlins W 11-0 Home Spencer Strider Edward Cabrera 4/25/2023 Marlins W 7-4 Home Charlie Morton Bryan Hoeing 4/26/2023 Marlins W 6-4 Home Bryce Elder Sandy Alcantara 4/27/2023 Marlins L 5-4 Home Kyle Wright Braxton Garrett 4/28/2023 Mets W 4-0 Away Max Fried David Peterson 4/30/2023 Mets - Away Spencer Strider Tylor Megill 5/1/2023 Mets - Away Charlie Morton Max Scherzer 5/2/2023 Marlins - Away Kyle Wright Sandy Alcantara 5/3/2023 Marlins - Away Max Fried Braxton Garrett 5/4/2023 Marlins - Away Spencer Strider Jesús Luzardo 5/5/2023 Orioles - Home Charlie Morton Dean Kremer

