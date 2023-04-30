C.J. Abrams -- with a slugging percentage of .441 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the hill, on April 30 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Pirates.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

  • Abrams is hitting .224 with three doubles, two triples, two home runs and six walks.
  • In 56.0% of his games this season (14 of 25), Abrams has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (16.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has hit a home run in two of 25 games played this year, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Abrams has driven in a run in five games this season (20.0%), including four games with more than one RBI (16.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in eight games this season (32.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 13
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (69.2%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Pirates have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.45).
  • Pirates pitchers combine to allow 23 home runs (0.8 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
  • Oviedo makes the start for the Pirates, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.03 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last time out came on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old's 3.03 ERA ranks 30th, 1.213 WHIP ranks 43rd, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 33rd.
