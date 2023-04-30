The Washington Nationals, including Jeimer Candelario (.128 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Nationals Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

  • Candelario is batting .226 with five doubles, four home runs and five walks.
  • In 61.5% of his games this year (16 of 26), Candelario has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (23.1%) he recorded more than one.
  • In 15.4% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Candelario has picked up an RBI in 30.8% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 15.4% of his games.
  • In 10 games this season (38.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 13
8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%)
5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Pirates have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.45).
  • Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 23 home runs (0.8 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
  • Oviedo makes the start for the Pirates, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.03 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's 3.03 ERA ranks 30th, 1.213 WHIP ranks 43rd, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 33rd.
