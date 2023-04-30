Jeimer Candelario Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Pirates - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Jeimer Candelario (.128 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Nationals Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jeimer Candelario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario is batting .226 with five doubles, four home runs and five walks.
- In 61.5% of his games this year (16 of 26), Candelario has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (23.1%) he recorded more than one.
- In 15.4% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Candelario has picked up an RBI in 30.8% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 15.4% of his games.
- In 10 games this season (38.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|13
|8 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (61.5%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (38.5%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (38.5%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Pirates have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.45).
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 23 home runs (0.8 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- Oviedo makes the start for the Pirates, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.03 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's 3.03 ERA ranks 30th, 1.213 WHIP ranks 43rd, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 33rd.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.