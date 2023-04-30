Joey Meneses -- with a slugging percentage of .409 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the hill, on April 30 at 1:35 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Pirates.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses leads Washington with a slugging percentage of .346, fueled by seven extra-base hits.

Meneses has gotten a hit in 17 of 25 games this season (68.0%), with multiple hits on eight occasions (32.0%).

He has gone deep in only one game this year.

Meneses has driven in a run in seven games this season (28.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in seven of 25 games so far this season.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 12 8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (33.3%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings