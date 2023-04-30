Joey Meneses -- with a slugging percentage of .409 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the hill, on April 30 at 1:35 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Pirates.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Joey Meneses At The Plate

  • Meneses leads Washington with a slugging percentage of .346, fueled by seven extra-base hits.
  • Meneses has gotten a hit in 17 of 25 games this season (68.0%), with multiple hits on eight occasions (32.0%).
  • He has gone deep in only one game this year.
  • Meneses has driven in a run in seven games this season (28.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in seven of 25 games so far this season.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 12
8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (33.3%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Pirates have a 3.45 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to allow 23 home runs (0.8 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
  • The Pirates are sending Oviedo (2-1) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.03 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • This season, the 25-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.03), 43rd in WHIP (1.213), and 33rd in K/9 (8.8) among pitchers who qualify.
