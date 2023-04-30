The Washington Nationals, including Lane Thomas (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Nationals Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas is batting .258 with four doubles and seven walks.

Thomas has gotten at least one hit in 64.0% of his games this year (16 of 25), with at least two hits six times (24.0%).

In 25 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Thomas has driven in a run in seven games this season (28.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in nine of 25 games (36.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 12 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

