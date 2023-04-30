Nationals vs. Pirates Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's game features the Pittsburgh Pirates (20-8) and the Washington Nationals (9-17) clashing at Nationals Park in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 4-3 win for the Pirates according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET on April 30.
The probable starters are Johan Oviedo (2-1) for the Pirates and Josiah Gray (1-4) for the Nationals.
Nationals vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN
Nationals vs. Pirates Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Pirates 4, Nationals 3.
Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Pirates
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Nationals Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 4-6.
- When it comes to the over/under, Washington and its foes are 3-7-0 in its last 10 contests.
- The Nationals have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.
- The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 26 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (34.6%) in those games.
- Washington has a win-loss record of 8-17 when favored by +115 or worse by bookmakers this year.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.
- The offense for Washington is No. 27 in baseball scoring 3.7 runs per game (97 total runs).
- The Nationals have the 21st-ranked ERA (4.70) in the majors this season.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 25
|@ Mets
|W 5-0
|Josiah Gray vs Jose Butto
|April 26
|@ Mets
|W 4-1
|MacKenzie Gore vs Kodai Senga
|April 27
|@ Mets
|L 9-8
|Trevor Williams vs Joey Lucchesi
|April 29
|Pirates
|L 6-3
|Patrick Corbin vs Rich Hill
|April 29
|Pirates
|L 16-1
|Chad Kuhl vs Vince Velásquez
|April 30
|Pirates
|-
|Josiah Gray vs Johan Oviedo
|May 1
|Cubs
|-
|MacKenzie Gore vs Drew Smyly
|May 2
|Cubs
|-
|Trevor Williams vs Hayden Wesneski
|May 3
|Cubs
|-
|Erasmo Ramírez vs Marcus Stroman
|May 4
|Cubs
|-
|Chad Kuhl vs Caleb Kilian
|May 5
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs Merrill Kelly
