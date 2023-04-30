On Sunday, April 30, Bryan Reynolds' Pittsburgh Pirates (20-8) visit the Washington Nationals (9-17) at Nationals Park, with a start time of 1:35 PM ET. The Pirates will be seeking a series sweep.

The favored Pirates have -140 moneyline odds against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +115. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this matchup.

Nationals vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Johan Oviedo - PIT (2-1, 3.03 ERA) vs Josiah Gray - WSH (1-4, 2.93 ERA)

Nationals vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Pirates have been favored in seven games this season and picked up the win in all of them.

The Pirates have played in five games as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter and won every time.

The implied probability of a win from Pittsburgh, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.

The Pirates were the moneyline favorite in six of their last 10 games, and won all of them.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Pittsburgh combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total five times.

The Nationals have won in nine, or 34.6%, of the 26 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Nationals have a mark of 8-17 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 4-6 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Nationals vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jeimer Candelario 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+195) Joey Meneses 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+200) Luis Garcia 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+240) Keibert Ruiz 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+180) Victor Robles 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+260)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th

