Alex Call Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cubs - May 1
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Alex Call -- batting .306 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Chicago Cubs, with Drew Smyly on the mound, on May 1 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Pirates.
Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Alex Call At The Plate
- Call has two doubles, two home runs and 15 walks while batting .250.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 97th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage, and 145th in slugging.
- Call is batting .333 with one homer during his last outings and is on a seven-game hitting streak.
- In 14 of 25 games this year (56.0%) Call has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (24.0%).
- He has gone deep in two of 25 games played this season, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
- Call has had at least one RBI in 28.0% of his games this season (seven of 25), with more than one RBI three times (12.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 36.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 12.0%.
Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|13
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (61.5%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (30.8%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (53.8%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (23.1%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks ninth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have a 3.50 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up 23 home runs (0.9 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- The Cubs will send Smyly (2-1) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.21 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old's 3.21 ERA ranks 33rd, .929 WHIP ranks 11th, and 8.7 K/9 ranks 37th.
