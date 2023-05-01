The Washington Nationals, including C.J. Abrams and his .457 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Drew Smyly and the Chicago Cubs at Nationals Park, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams is batting .225 with four doubles, two triples, two home runs and six walks.

Abrams has picked up a hit in 57.7% of his 26 games this year, with more than one hit in 15.4% of them.

He has gone deep in two of 26 games played this season, and in 2% of his plate appearances.

Abrams has had an RBI in five games this year (19.2%), including four multi-RBI outings (15.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in nine games this season (34.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 13 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (69.2%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings