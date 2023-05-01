The Philadelphia 76ers are 9-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Monday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs. 76ers Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 116 - 76ers 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. 76ers

Pick ATS: 76ers (+ 9)

76ers (+ 9) Pick OU: Over (214)



The 76ers sport a 48-34-0 ATS record this season compared to the 44-35-3 mark of the Celtics.

Philadelphia covers the spread when it is a 9-point underdog or more 100% of the time. That's more often than Boston covers as a favorite of 9 or more (50%).

When it comes to topping the point total in 2022-23, Philadelphia and its opponents are more successful (53.7% of the time) than Boston and its opponents (52.4%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Celtics are 53-21, while the 76ers are 13-13 as moneyline underdogs.

Celtics Performance Insights

It's been a dominant stretch for Boston, which is scoring 117.9 points per game (fourth-best in NBA) and allowing 111.4 points per contest (fourth-best).

The Celtics rank seventh in the NBA with 26.7 assists per contest.

The Celtics rank second-best in the NBA by draining 16 three-pointers per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank sixth in the league at 37.6%.

So far this season, Boston has taken 52% two-pointers, accounting for 62% of the team's buckets. It has shot 48% from beyond the arc (38% of the team's baskets).

76ers Performance Insights

Offensively, Philadelphia is the 14th-ranked squad in the NBA (115.2 points per game). Defensively, it is third-best (110.9 points allowed per game).

At 25.2 assists per game, the 76ers are 16th in the league.

In 2022-23 the 76ers are 11th in the league in 3-point makes (12.6 per game) and best in 3-point percentage (38.7%).

Philadelphia takes 38.9% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 61.1% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 30.9% of Philadelphia's baskets are 3-pointers, and 69.1% are 2-pointers.

