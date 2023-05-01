Player prop bet options for Jayson Tatum and others are listed when the Boston Celtics host the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (-125) 8.5 (-143) 4.5 (+100) 3.5 (+110)

The 28.5 points prop total set for Tatum on Monday is 1.6 fewer points than his season scoring average (30.1).

Tatum has averaged 8.8 rebounds per game, 0.3 more than his prop bet for Monday's game (8.5).

Tatum has averaged 4.6 assists per game, 0.1 more than Monday's assist over/under (4.5).

Tatum's 3.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 less than his over/under in Monday's game (3.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (-125) 5.5 (-143) 3.5 (+130) 2.5 (+110)

The 24.5-point total set for Jaylen Brown on Monday is 2.1 less than his season scoring average.

He averages 1.4 more rebounds than his prop bet Monday of 5.5.

Brown collects 3.5 assists per game, equal to his prop bet on Monday.

He has connected on 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his prop bet total on Monday.

Derrick White Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 13.5 (-120) 3.5 (-167) 3.5 (+100) 1.5 (-200)

Derrick White's 12.4 points per game are 1.1 fewer than Monday's over/under.

White's rebounding average of 3.6 is lower than his over/under on Monday (3.5).

White averages 3.9 assists, 0.4 more than his over/under for Monday.

White averages 1.8 made three-pointers, 0.3 more than his over/under on Monday.

NBA Props Today: Philadelphia 76ers

James Harden Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (-120) 6.5 (-128) 8.5 (-128) 2.5 (-139)

The 22.5 points prop bet over/under set for James Harden on Monday is 1.5 more than his scoring average on the season (21).

Harden has pulled down 6.1 rebounds per game, 0.4 less than his prop bet for Monday's game (6.5).

Harden has averaged 10.7 assists per game, 2.2 more than Monday's assist over/under (8.5).

Harden has connected on 2.8 three pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

