Dominic Smith -- with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Chicago Cubs, with Drew Smyly on the hill, on May 1 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-5 against the Pirates.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

Drew Smyly TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dominic Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith is batting .232 with a double, a home run and 10 walks.

Smith has recorded a hit in 16 of 24 games this season (66.7%), including six multi-hit games (25.0%).

He has gone deep in one of 24 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.

Smith has driven in a run in four games this season (16.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In nine of 24 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 11 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (81.8%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings