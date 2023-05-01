Jeimer Candelario Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cubs - May 1
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
On Monday, Jeimer Candelario (hitting .154 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Smyly. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI) in his last appearance against the Pirates.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario leads Washington with 26 hits, batting .239 this season with 10 extra-base hits.
- In 63.0% of his 27 games this season, Candelario has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
- In four games this year, he has hit a home run (14.8%, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate).
- Candelario has picked up an RBI in nine games this year (33.3%), with two or more RBI in five of them (18.5%).
- In 10 games this season (37.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|13
|9 (64.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (61.5%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (38.5%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (38.5%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Cubs have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.50).
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (23 total, 0.9 per game).
- Smyly makes the start for the Cubs, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.21 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, the lefty went five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.21), 11th in WHIP (.929), and 37th in K/9 (8.7).
