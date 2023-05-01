Keibert Ruiz Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cubs - May 1
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals and Keibert Ruiz, who went 2-for-4 last time out, battle Drew Smyly and the Chicago Cubs at Nationals Park, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Pirates.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz leads Washington with 26 hits, batting .292 this season with six extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 34th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 103rd in slugging.
- Ruiz has gotten a hit in 15 of 23 games this season (65.2%), including eight multi-hit games (34.8%).
- He has gone deep in two of 23 games played this year, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
- In eight games this season, Ruiz has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in six of 23 games so far this season.
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|11
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (72.7%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (36.4%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (45.5%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Cubs have a 3.50 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (23 total, 0.9 per game).
- Smyly (2-1 with a 3.21 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his sixth of the season.
- The left-hander's last time out was on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 33-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.21), 11th in WHIP (.929), and 37th in K/9 (8.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
