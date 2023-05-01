The Washington Nationals, including Luis Garcia (.263 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starting pitcher Drew Smyly and the Chicago Cubs at Nationals Park, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Pirates.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Luis Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is hitting .222 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and five walks.

Garcia has picked up a hit in 59.1% of his 22 games this season, with at least two hits in 22.7% of those games.

In 22 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Garcia has driven home a run in nine games this season (40.9%), including more than one RBI in 18.2% of his games.

He has scored in seven games this season (31.8%), including three multi-run games (13.6%).

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 9 8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (44.4%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings