On Monday, Michael Chavis (on the back of going 1-for-1) and the Washington Nationals face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Smyly. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Pirates.

Michael Chavis Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park

Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

Drew Smyly TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Michael Chavis At The Plate

Chavis is batting .263 with two walks.

Chavis has gotten a hit in five of nine games this year, but he has zero multi-hit games.

In nine games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

Chavis has driven in a run in one game this season.

He has scored in one of nine games.

Michael Chavis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 5 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

