How to Watch the Nationals vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 1
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Drew Smyly starts for the Chicago Cubs on Monday at Nationals Park against Keibert Ruiz and the Washington Nationals. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET for the first game of a four-game series.
Nationals vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals' 15 home runs rank last in MLB this season.
- Washington ranks 28th in the majors with a .351 team slugging percentage.
- The Nationals rank 12th in MLB with a .253 team batting average.
- Washington has scored 104 runs (just 3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Nationals have an OBP of .321 this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Nationals have the fewest strikeouts in MLB, whiffing only 7.0 times per game on average.
- Washington strikes out just 7.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- Washington has the 20th-ranked ERA (4.59) in the majors this season.
- Nationals pitchers have a 1.409 WHIP this season, 24th in the majors.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Nationals' MacKenzie Gore (3-1) will make his sixth start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in six innings against the New York Mets.
- He's going for his third quality start in a row.
- Gore has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/26/2023
|Mets
|W 4-1
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Kodai Senga
|4/27/2023
|Mets
|L 9-8
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Joey Lucchesi
|4/29/2023
|Pirates
|L 6-3
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|Rich Hill
|4/29/2023
|Pirates
|L 16-1
|Home
|Chad Kuhl
|Vince Velásquez
|4/30/2023
|Pirates
|W 7-2
|Home
|Josiah Gray
|Johan Oviedo
|5/1/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|Drew Smyly
|5/2/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Hayden Wesneski
|5/3/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Erasmo Ramírez
|Marcus Stroman
|5/4/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|Caleb Kilian
|5/5/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Chad Kuhl
|Tommy Henry
|5/6/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Ryne Nelson
