When the Chicago Cubs (14-13) and Washington Nationals (10-17) face off at Nationals Park on Monday, May 1, Drew Smyly will get the nod for the Cubs, while the Nationals will send MacKenzie Gore to the mound. The game will begin at 7:05 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Cubs as -140 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Nationals +115 moneyline odds. The game's over/under is listed at 8.5 runs.

Nationals vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Smyly - CHC (2-1, 3.21 ERA) vs Gore - WSH (3-1, 3.00 ERA)

Nationals vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have entered the game as favorites 13 times this season and won seven, or 53.8%, of those games.

The Cubs have a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

Chicago has a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cubs were favored on the moneyline four times in the last 10 games, but they lost every matchup.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Chicago combined with its opponents to go over the total four times.

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 27 games this year and have walked away with the win 10 times (37%) in those games.

This season, the Nationals have come away with a win nine times in 26 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Washington and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Nationals vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jeimer Candelario 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+190) Joey Meneses 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+160) Keibert Ruiz 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+190) C.J. Abrams 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+240) Stone Garrett 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+185)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th

