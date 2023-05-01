Top Player Prop Bets for Nuggets vs. Suns Western Conference Semifinals Game 2 on May 1, 2023
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Player prop bet odds for Nikola Jokic, Deandre Ayton and others are listed when the Denver Nuggets host the Phoenix Suns at Ball Arena on Monday (opening tip at 10:00 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info
- Date: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets
Nikola Jokic Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|25.5 (-110)
|13.5 (-125)
|8.5 (-120)
|1.5 (+180)
- The 24.5 points Jokic has scored per game this season is 1.0 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Monday (25.5).
- Jokic has collected 11.8 rebounds per game, 1.7 less than his prop bet in Monday's game (13.5).
- Jokic's year-long assist average -- 9.8 per game -- is 1.3 higher than Monday's assist over/under (8.5).
- Jokic's 0.8 made three-pointers per game is 0.7 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Jamal Murray Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|24.5 (-125)
|4.5 (-120)
|6.5 (-105)
|3.5 (+105)
- The 20 points Jamal Murray scores per game are 4.5 less than his prop total on Monday (24.5).
- His rebounding average -- 3.9 per game -- is 0.6 less than his prop bet in Monday's game (4.5).
- Murray has picked up 6.2 assists per game, 0.3 lower than his prop bet on Monday (6.5).
- He 2.6 made three-pointers average is 0.9 lower than his prop bet on Monday.
Aaron Gordon Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|14.5 (-128)
|6.5 (+100)
|2.5 (+145)
|0.5 (-143)
- Aaron Gordon's 16.3 points per game are 1.8 points more than Monday's over/under.
- Gordon has pulled down 6.6 boards per game, 0.1 more than his over/under for Monday's game.
- Gordon averages three assists, 0.5 more than his over/under for Monday.
- Gordon averages 0.9 made three-pointers, 0.4 more than his over/under on Monday.
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns
Deandre Ayton Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|15.5 (-125)
|9.5 (-105)
|0.5 (-175)
- Ayton is averaging 18 points during the 2022-23 season, 2.5 higher than Monday's over/under.
- Ayton's rebounding average of 10 is lower than his over/under on Monday (9.5).
- Ayton averages 1.7 assists, 1.2 more than his over/under for Monday.
Put your picks to the test and bet on Nuggets vs. Suns player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Devin Booker Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|29.5 (-120)
|4.5 (-161)
|6.5 (+100)
|2.5 (+120)
- The 29.5-point total set for Devin Booker on Monday is 1.7 more points than his per-game scoring average.
- Booker's per-game rebound average -- 4.5 -- equals his prop bet over/under in Monday's game.
- Booker has averaged 5.5 assists per game, 1.0 less than Monday's assist over/under (6.5).
- Booker has made 2.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 less than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.