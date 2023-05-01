Sean Murphy Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Mets - May 1
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
On Monday, Sean Murphy (.325 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 71 points below season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Tylor Megill. First pitch is at 4:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Mets.
Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Sean Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy has 20 hits, which leads Atlanta hitters this season, while batting .256 with 13 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 83rd, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 11th in the league in slugging.
- Murphy has had a hit in 11 of 23 games this season (47.8%), including multiple hits six times (26.1%).
- In six games this season, he has homered (26.1%, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate).
- In nine games this season (39.1%), Murphy has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (13.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 47.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (17.4%).
Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|10
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (40.0%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (30.0%)
|8 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (30.0%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (30.0%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (40.0%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Mets have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.36).
- The Mets rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (38 total, 1.4 per game).
- Megill gets the start for the Mets, his sixth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.96 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday, April 23 against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed four innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In five games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.96, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .258 against him.
