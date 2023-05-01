Stone Garrett Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cubs - May 1
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals and Stone Garrett, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Drew Smyly and the Chicago Cubs at Nationals Park, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Pirates.
Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Stone Garrett At The Plate
- Garrett is batting .308 with three doubles, a home run and three walks.
- Garrett has had a hit in seven of 11 games this season (63.6%), including multiple hits three times (27.3%).
- He has gone deep in one game this season.
- Garrett has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored in six of 11 games (54.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|5
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 9.4 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Cubs have a 3.50 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (23 total, 0.9 per game).
- Smyly (2-1 with a 3.21 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his sixth of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old's 3.21 ERA ranks 33rd, .929 WHIP ranks 11th, and 8.7 K/9 ranks 37th.
