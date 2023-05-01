Vaughn Grissom Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Mets - May 1
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Vaughn Grissom (coming off going 1-for-2) and the Atlanta Braves face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Tylor Megill. First pitch is at 4:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Mets.
Vaughn Grissom Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Vaughn Grissom At The Plate
- Grissom is hitting .298 with a double and a walk.
- Grissom enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .294.
- Grissom has recorded a hit in 11 of 13 games this season (84.6%), including three multi-hit games (23.1%).
- In 13 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- In five games this year, Grissom has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.
Vaughn Grissom Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|7
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (85.7%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (28.6%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Mets have a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to give up 38 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- The Mets will send Megill (3-1) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.96 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Sunday, April 23 against the San Francisco Giants, when the right-hander tossed four innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In five games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.96, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .258 against him.
