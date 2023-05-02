Alex Call -- with a slugging percentage of .389 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Chicago Cubs, with Hayden Wesneski on the mound, on May 2 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Call? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Alex Call At The Plate

  • Call is batting .239 with two doubles, two home runs and 15 walks.
  • Call has reached base via a hit in 14 games this season (of 26 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
  • In 26 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • Call has picked up an RBI in seven games this year (26.9%), with more than one RBI in three of them (11.5%).
  • He has scored in 34.6% of his games this year (nine of 26), with two or more runs three times (11.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 13
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (30.8%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (53.8%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Cubs have a 3.41 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Wesneski (2-1 with a 4.03 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his sixth of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Thursday, the righty threw five innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • In five games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.03 ERA and 6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .281 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.