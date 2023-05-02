Keibert Ruiz Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cubs - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Keibert Ruiz -- hitting .300 with a double, a home run, three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Chicago Cubs, with Hayden Wesneski on the hill, on May 2 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cubs.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz is hitting .280 with four doubles, two home runs and eight walks.
- He ranks 49th in batting average, 67th in on base percentage, and 115th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.
- Ruiz has gotten a hit in 15 of 24 games this year (62.5%), including eight multi-hit games (33.3%).
- He has homered in two of 24 games played this year, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
- Ruiz has driven in a run in eight games this season (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in six of 24 games so far this year.
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|11
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (72.7%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (36.4%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (45.5%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is 12th in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have a 3.41 team ERA that ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up 24 home runs (0.9 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- Wesneski (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his sixth start of the season. He has a 4.03 ERA in 22 1/3 innings pitched, with 15 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Thursday against the San Diego Padres, the right-hander went five innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- In five games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.03, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .281 against him.
